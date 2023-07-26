– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW star Samoa Joe was asked for his picks of a wrestling-based version of DC Comics’ Suicide Squad, aka Task Force X. Joe stated the following:

“Very easy for me to put together. So firstly, I would be on there myself, just because if I’m going to commit these guys to have bombs put in their heads I’d have the common decency to put one in mine and be out there with them. I’d definitely have The Hardys with me. They’re unpredictable brothers, you never know what they’re going to do. Jeff is always on some weird thing, I’m pretty sure he has a superpower, (he) just hasn’t figured it out yet. They’d definitely be in there. Iron Sheik, if he was around, God rest his soul. I need somebody to be on the microphone, on the loudspeaker blasting, talking trash. I’d have ‘Sheiky Baby’ doing that for them. I think with that crew you can take over a continent.”

WWE Superstar John Cena starred in 2021 sequel, The Suicide Squad, as Peacemaker. He later reprised the role in the 2022 spinoff series, Peacemaker.