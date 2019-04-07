wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Beats Rey Mysterio to Retain WWE US Title At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Samoa Joe WrestleMania 35

Samoa Joe made short work of Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 to retain his WWE United States Title. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

