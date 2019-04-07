wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Beats Rey Mysterio to Retain WWE US Title At WrestleMania 35 (Pics, Video)
Samoa Joe made short work of Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35 to retain his WWE United States Title. Check out pics and video of the match below. Be sure to follow our LIVE COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
Can @reymysterio keep it going by capturing the #USTitle from @SamoaJoe LIVE on @WWENetwork?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/LDmGClVOYp
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019
.@SamoaJoe & @reymysterio are ready for #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kD8eHJl8Am
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
The #USTitle match is UNDERWAY as @SamoaJoe defends his gold against @reymysterio! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/g7vTi3qWA6
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#USChampion @SamoaJoe and @reymysterio both want to end this… and they want to end it QUICKLY! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FvFyuWf0R6
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Night-night, @reymysterio.@SamoaJoe is STILL your #USChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6WtXRK88MA
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
A #USChampion to be RECKONED with.#WrestleMania @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/MxErwRXrex
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
