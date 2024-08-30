Samoa Joe Says Ring of Honor Is His Favorite Company That He Worked For

During a panel at Terrificon (via Fightful), Samoa Joe was asked about which of the companies he worked for is his favorite and he chose Ring of Honor. Joe was the ROH World Champion for 645 days, the longest reign in that promotion’s history.

He said: “I’ve had super positive experiences in every company that I’ve worked for, I don’t have a lot of the hardship stories that other wrestlers have with two of those companies [laughs]. If it was really gun against my head for an answer, ROH, but it was only because I was so hands on in everything that was there. If I didn’t draw, the company was pretty much screwed. If we didn’t draw, the company was pretty much screwed. There was a lot more pressure on us, we were very much responsible for every bit of success we had to garner out there. Just from that environment in that aspect and being young and traveling, like I said, the punk rock atmosphere of the ROH crowd. That’s something I really look back on and enjoy.“