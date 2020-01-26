Samoa Joe Says He Would Hate to Team Up With Roman Reigns and the Usos

In an interview with TalkSport, Samoa Joe said he would hate forming a faction with Roman Reigns and the Usos because of their shared cultural heritage. Here are highlights:

On being a fan favorite now: “It’s not really that different. I just don’t feel bad that bad about it after they leave the arena cheering for me when I do such horrible things to their favorite people [laughs]. Nah, it’s cool man. People say it’s long overdue, but at the same time, when you’re good at being the antagonist, you’re good at being the antagonist. It’s not an easy pitch to swing it the other way. It’s a lot of fun and the crowds have been awesome. We’ll just keep riding the wave and see where it goes.”

On those who thought he would team with Roman Reigns last year: “I think it kind of just unfolded the way it did. Obviously, there’s always these thoughts, but yeah, I don’t think there really were [any other plans]. I mean, yeah. I think the same thing could be said for The Usos, we definitely probably could gel and it would work out well, but at the same time, we’re all real individual personalities and I’d hate to be grouped with a bunch of people just because we share the same cultural heritage. That’s weird, in this day and age. We’re all pretty awesome. But it’s not like we’ve got nothing else in common except for one glaring, obvious thing. Why do you want to group us into a group together? Everyone really wants to do that. Everyone wants us in a group together so we’re easily identifiable or something, I don’t know! [laughs].”

On Paul Heyman leading RAW: “It’s been going great. Anyone who knows Paul, he’s an extremely passionate individual. I will say this: Paul is the most charismatic pitch-man as far as wanting to do anything you will find in sports entertainment. The fans are treated to Paul Heyman soliloquies on TV all the time. He’s a very good wordsmith and a very good orator and imagine this on a voicemail at four in the afternoon. Just a very well-crafted, Paul Heyman little diatribe where he lays out to you [puts on Heyman’s voice] his vision of what I see! It’s fun. It’s awesome. They’re cool messages.”