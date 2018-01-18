Samoa Joe Says Mick Foley Was Instrumental in His Signing With WWE

– Samoa Joe appeared on CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast and discussed Mick Foley helping get him signed to WWE and more. Audio is below, along with some highlights per WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

Samoa Joe recently appeared on the “In This Corner” podcast with Brian Campbell; you can read a few excerpts (trancription credit: Bill Pritchard for Wrestlezone.com) and listen to the show below:

On Mick Foley being influential to his signing with WWE: “It’s funny because when you talk about who aggressively pushed for me to come to WWE, one of the first names that comes to mind is Mick Foley. When I worked with him early in my career, he was an awesome individual. He very much understood the plight of an up and comer. He had a long journey to WWE, so when I had the opportunity to work with him in different organizations around the country, he was constantly bringing me up to Vince McMahon, Hunter and Stephanie. He was very, very instrumental in introducing Samoa Joe to WWE.”

On choking out Paul Heyman on Raw: “Paul has an understanding for theatrics. He knows what resonates with people, and we’re very much of the same mind of what we find to be truly terrifying, humanly terrifying, I guess. Sometimes with guys up there, there are some that feel a really brash, screaming type of delivery is what’s going to achieve terror. When I look back at some of the stuff that Paul and I agreed on, you look back at some of the truly terrifying characters in television, film… they have this sort of silent confidence about them. Almost a lethal delivery that leaves no emotion. It’s one thing to fear somebody who is emotional, it’s another to fear somebody that has no emotion whatsoever. We sat down and talked about it, kicked around some ideas. I know there was a little bit of push back initially about me speaking to Paul off mic, because that’s a cardinal sin in some circles when it comes to what we do. But I think our segment exceeded our expectations and beyond. Anytime you’re working with someone like Paul, who is tremendous at what he does, he makes it that much easier. It was kind of the right minds and the right elements coming together and putting it out there for the fans to see.”