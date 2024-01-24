– Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Jason Parker recently interviewed AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who discussed the return of the rankings system and more. Below are some highlights:

Samoa Joe on the return of AEW rankings: “It doesn’t change anything I do. I mean, what I do is obviously effective; I’m the World Champion. What it changes is the quality of the competitor that I have to actually deal with. I don’t have to deal with every scrub that starts a beef on the outside. Some moron in the parking lot thinks he should be the number one contender, I don’t get to deal with that anymore. Now, there is a system in place that keeps the less-than-desirable away from the desirable competitors. That’s what the rankings are all about.”

On how the rankings will keep people who suck away from him: “I absorb a lot of my environment. So if there’s people who suck around me, then you know, I might start sucking because of all the suckage that is in my general vicinity. Now, you know, like all I absorbed is the very best of vibes, because only the best are around me. If you’re not that type of person, then you suck. You’re kept away from me. That’s the science behind what we’re doing here. You know, people ask, why are they doing [rankings]? Then please point them to this interview and say, Joe broke down the science of why suckiness can’t be around him. They will understand what I mean.”

On who he’d be interested in fighting next: “Oh, well, we can choke out Swerve right away. We’ll get [Prince] Nana too. Doin’ that goofy-a** dance all the time. That’s gross. Nobody wants to see that. Maybe everybody, but you know, whatever. Hangman, you know he stares too hard. You know you shouldn’t be who you are and stare that hard all the d**n time. You know? Looks get you messed up. Unfortunately, Hangman is probably gonna be on that list. You got guys like yeah, you know Ricky Starks man he’s a star, right? Choke his a** out too, that’s all I’m sayin’. It’s real simple, you know?”

“Hey, have you seen Powerhouse Hobbs? You seen that? That boy big strong one. He’s a beast, right? Put his a** to sleep. This is what we’re talking about here. Just anybody can get it. But I hope Kenny Omega get well, I really do, man. He’s struggling, so that the minute he’s well, choke his a** out. He’ll be right back where he was at, you know what I mean? Express ambulance in, ambulance right back. That’s what we’re lookin’ to do.”