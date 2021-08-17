Samoa Joe Says Triple H Gave Him an NXT Offer a Few Hours After His WWE Release

– talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy recently spoke to NXT wrestler Samoa Joe ahead of NXT TakeOver 36. Later this Sunday, Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT World title. During the interview, Joe discussed his WWE release, and Triple H apparently giving him a new offer to return to NXT just hours later, getting medically cleared to return to the ring and more. Below are some highlights.

Samoa Joe on his in-ring return being planned when he came back to NXT: “Honestly, by the time I got to NXT, the pathway for me getting back into the ring had already been set. We were comfortable in that. It wasn’t like we were going into it like, ‘Well, we’re going to keep teasing stuff and hopefully it works out!’ Conscientiously, we wouldn’t tease a thing unless we knew we were going in that direction.”

Joe on getting cleared to return to the ring: “It was always a process. It’s hard to give a real official timestamp on it because you got to understand with concussions, it’s not like, ‘Hey it’s mended, you’re good,’” Joe said. “And people keep applying this kind of black and white, cleared/uncleared status to it. But really, even when you’re cleared, it’s still monitoring you. There’s still check-ups, there’s still tests and so if there’s any differential, even after recovery is deemed, then it’s, ‘No, no, no. We’re going to slow you up, bring you back in.’ And that’s what it was for me, I was taking that time. I was taking every single chance to have a healthy recovery and come back at 100 percent. Not 60, no 70, not workable, but come back healthy enough where I felt comfortable coming back and going 100 percent. There was a date I was cleared, but then with observation, they were like, ‘OK, let’s take a bit of time. You’re still cleared, but we still want to make sure you’re OK.’ So it’s not this black and white process that everyone thinks it is, and it shouldn’t be. It should not be. That was the frustrating thing for me when people were talking about the injury like it’s a yes or a no. When it comes to brain injuries, it should never be that.”

Samoa Joe on receiving a new offer from Triple H a few hours after he got released by WWE: “When the release came, it was only a few hours later Hunter [Triple H] came and with the new offer ready for me so it was a pretty easy transition. I can’t really sit here and feign that I got released and, ‘Oh, it was a sombre day.’ I wasn’t down anyway, but then Hunter called and we were good from there so it’s tough for me to begin to address the release because when you read it in a tweet it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ But the way the actual events transpired for me, it was very mundane and alright, sign here and sign there, we’re good [laughs]. There wasn’t a mourning process in this whole deal.”

His thoughts on Karrion Kross: “I think the best way to describe Karrion Kross is he is a wolf amongst not the same pack of wolves that I was when I was around in NXT,” Joe said. “He’s a tremendous athlete, dominating. He has walked through everybody they’ve put in front of him, beat them down. That being said, that can give you a lot of false confidence. I think a lot of what you see with him right now is false confidence. Hopefully, I’ll instill the appropriate level of confidence come Takeover.”