Samoa Joe Segment, New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

– WWE has announced a Samoa Joe segment and a few new matches for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Samoa Joe will respond to Karrion Kross’ attack last week, while Franky Monet will compete and Kyle O’Reilly will face Austin Theory. Finally, LA Knight will face Drake Maverick with Cameron Grimes in Knight’s corner. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which we of course will have live coverage of:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li

* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase

* Bobby Fish & Kushida vs. Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Austin Theory

* LA Knight (w/Cameron Grimes) vs. Drake Maverick

* Franky Monet vs. TBA

* Samoa Joe responds to being clutched out by Karrion Kross