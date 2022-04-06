wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Set For Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe will make his AEW in-ring debut in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Joe, who made his ROH return and signed with AEW at Supercard of Honor, will make his in-ring debut for the company on this week’s show by taking on Max Caster in a qualifying match for the tournament.
The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:
* ROH & AAA Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Young Bucks
* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster
* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Competitors TBA
* Tables Match: Butcher & Blade vs The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)
* Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage
Arriving last week at ROH #SupercardOfHonor,@SamoaJoe is signed with @AEW & has said that he plans to dominate!
Samoa Joe debuts in AEW vs. @PlatinumMax in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier Bout on #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW night! pic.twitter.com/EbM6kzNgE9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 5, 2022