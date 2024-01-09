Samoa Joe Says He Shakes His Head At ‘Xbox vs. Playstation’ Tribalism

Samoa Joe made a pointed statement about tribalism on social media, using video games as his example. The AEW World Champion posted to Twitter on Monday morning to reference the longstanding Playstation vs. Xbox debate.

Joe wrote:

“Whenever I see Xbox vs Playstation talk. I just sit back and shake my head at people arguing over who gets to extort them for money every month. If only Blockbuster and Hollywood Video could have got their feud right, they might still be around.”

Of course, wrestling is subject to its own tribalism and whether Joe was using Playstation vs. Xbox as a stand-in for other brand wars is a matter of debate.