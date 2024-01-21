– During a recent interview with ESPN, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe shared an anecdote regarding John Cena when they both used to work in UPW. Joe revealed that Cena would cut his own freestyle raps during road trips, and it was something Cena was doing years before he joined WWE. Joe stated:

“People think that the freestyling started in WWE, but all that started back in the day, on road trips up to Northern California and John going on freestyle raps for hours at a time. I mean, just going off. We’d have whatever evening mix, the drive time mix that would be on, and we’d be driving up to San Francisco, and John would just be killing it. The brother can rap.”

Cena last wrestled for WWE in November at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He lost to Solo Sikoa in a singles match.