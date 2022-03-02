Samoa Joe Shares His Thoughts on Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon at WrestleMania

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Samoa Joe discussed the rumored WrestleMania match between Pat McAfee and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

His thoughts on McAfee vs. McMahon: “My thoughts were, every WrestleMania, I think needs a little bit of celebrity involvement. And if you’re going to have a celebrity involved, I definitely would have Pat McAfee at the top of that list. The guy has dove full head in. When I met him initially, I thought I wouldn’t like him. I was proven wrong within five minutes of having a conversation with him. Which is something people rarely do when they meet me.”

On how McAfee is passionate about the business: “(He is) very, very passionate about the business. I know he wants to go out there and perform at a high level. Not just go out there and kind of go through the motions. I don’t really have any questions about Pat. Vince, he does his best to keep himself in shape, that’s a tough load to bear coming up at ‘Mania time. I could see some Austin Theory involvement. It will be interesting to say the least, I am good with Pat being involved.”

McMahon is slated to appear as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow (March 3) at Noon ET.