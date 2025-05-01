Samoa Joe Calls For Steel Cage Stipulation For World Title Match At AEW Beach Break

Samoa Joe wants his World Title shot at Jon Moxley in two weeks to take place in a steel cage, as revealed on this week’s Dynamite.

Samoa Joe wants his World Title shot at Jon Moxley in two weeks to take place in a steel cage, as revealed on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw the Death Riders come down to the ring to attack The Opps after their win over Nick Comorato, Myles Hawkins, and Rhett Titus in six-man tag team action.

Joe ran the Death Riders off, but not before Claudio Castagnoli hit Katsuyori Shibata with a Neutralizer on Shibata onto a chair. Joe then challenged Jon Moxley to meet him inside a steel cage for their match.

The stipulation has not yet been confirmed for the match, which will take place at AEW Dynamite Beach Break on May 14th.