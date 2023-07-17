wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Reveals ‘Steiner Math’ Promo Was Done in Two Takes
July 17, 2023
In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Samoa Joe revealed that the infamous ‘Steiner math’ promo from Scott Steiner in TNA was filmed over two takes. The reason was because Petey Williams couldn’t keep it together the first time.
Joe said: “I was there for it live and it was hilarious. I was standing on the other side of the camera guy, laughing. To Scott’s credit, I think it was only a two-take go and I think the first take was just because maybe Petey (Williams) broke because nobody was really expecting it. It was hilarious. Still is.”
Two takes. The numbers don’t lie.
