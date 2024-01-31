Samoa Joe Says He’d Give Sting a Shot At the AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe would be down for defending the AEW World Championship against Sting before the latter retires. Sting is set to have his last match at AEW Revolution in March, and Joe was asked by WhatCulture if he would give The Icon a World Title match before that point.

“100%,” Joe said (per Fightful). “We would always give Sting a shot at the championship. When you talk about Sting’s career on the whole. Icon, it’s a commonly used term, when you dip into your head and think about the iconic figures in pro wrestling, Sting is top four, maybe even higher. He’s the embodiment of a lot of wrestling fans best memories. He was there from the painted face to the splash in the corner to the death drop. So many great memories are attributed to him.”

He continued, “To see him wrap up a career that has been successful, it’s amazing to see a man live a career like that and to make a huge impact on the industry. He stayed fresh, he stayed relevant, he stayed out there. It’s an amazing feat that not many will ever replicate, probably ever.”