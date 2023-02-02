wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Shows Off Stitches After AEW TNT Title Win on Dynamite

February 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Samoa Joe suffered some war wounds in his victory against Darby Allin to win the TNT Championship, and he showed them off on social media. Joe, who defeated Allin in a No Holds Barred match to win the title on this week’s show, took to social media to share a brief GIF of his face with stitches.

Joe wrote:

“When you gaze upon me, know you are in the presence of your betters. The King has Spoken.”

