Samoa Joe Calls Explains Why Summerslam Match Is the Biggest One of His Career, Discusses Why He Feels No Pressure

– Sky Sports recently interviewed WWE Superstar Samoa Joe ahead of his title shot against AJ Styles at Summerslam 2018. Joe called the upcoming title match the biggest match of his career. Below are some highlights.

Samoa Joe on if the match is the biggest of his career: “Sure, yes. Of course, I’m fighting for the WWE championship at SummerSlam. It’s a great opportunity for me. I’ve been in big matches before but it’s been with four other goons, but this is one-on-one and we’ll find out what’s what.”

Samoa Joe on not feeling any pressure for the match: “There’s no pressure whatsoever but only because I understand the capabilities of the people involved,” he told Sky Sports. I mean, I’m looking forward to it. I know potentially what could go down in that ring and it’s all about getting ready for game day now and making it happen.”