Samoa Joe Suspended by WWE

Samoa Joe has been suspended by WWE for violating the company’s Wellness Policy. WWE’s announcement is below.

Joe has been out after reportedly suffering an injury during a WWE commercial shoot.

It was reported earlier this month by @WrestleVotes that more WWE Wellness Policy suspensions were coming, and they hinted that Samoa Joe would be one of them.

Andrade, Primo Colon, and Robert Roode were all recently suspended for Wellness violations.