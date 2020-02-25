wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Suspended by WWE

February 25, 2020
Samoa Joe has been suspended by WWE for violating the company’s Wellness Policy. WWE’s announcement is below.

Joe has been out after reportedly suffering an injury during a WWE commercial shoot.

It was reported earlier this month by @WrestleVotes that more WWE Wellness Policy suspensions were coming, and they hinted that Samoa Joe would be one of them.

Andrade, Primo Colon, and Robert Roode were all recently suspended for Wellness violations.

WWE® SUSPENDS NUUFOLAU SEANOA

STAMFORD, CONN., February 25, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) has suspended Nuufolau Seanoa (Samoa Joe) for 30 days effective Monday, February 24, for his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.

