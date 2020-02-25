wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Suspended by WWE
February 25, 2020 | Posted by
Samoa Joe has been suspended by WWE for violating the company’s Wellness Policy. WWE’s announcement is below.
Joe has been out after reportedly suffering an injury during a WWE commercial shoot.
It was reported earlier this month by @WrestleVotes that more WWE Wellness Policy suspensions were coming, and they hinted that Samoa Joe would be one of them.
Andrade, Primo Colon, and Robert Roode were all recently suspended for Wellness violations.
WWE® SUSPENDS NUUFOLAU SEANOA
STAMFORD, CONN., February 25, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) has suspended Nuufolau Seanoa (Samoa Joe) for 30 days effective Monday, February 24, for his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on How Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Lose the World Title to Lex Luger in 1990, Explains Why Luger Didn’t Even Want to be Champion
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Amy Weber Quitting Over Wrestlers Ribbing Her Over Strip Club Flyer, Says She Quit To Her On-Screen Boss JBL
- Billy Graham Slams Vince McMahon For Cutting Off Vickie Guerrero Over AEW Appearance
- Killer Kross Reportedly Signed For “Something Big” With WWE