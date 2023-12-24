– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, AEW star Samoa Joe addressed the controversial Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page that took place at AEW FulL Gear last month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Samoa Joe on Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page: “These are two guys who are undoubtedly in their prime right now, and they’re looking to make their mark on the world; they’re looking to give everything they have to the fans and paint a very violent and crazy picture in the process. Both men have been tremendously dedicated to the program leading up and wanting to give the best to the fans.”

On how the match delivered on its expectations: “The match that was delivered, exceeded, expectations and mine were pretty high, so it’s a testament to both those gentlemen to go out there and perform and deliver in that environment.”

Swerve Strickland is currently competing in the AEW Continental Classic tournament. He will be taking part in the semifinals on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite in a Triple Threat Match against Jay White and Jon Moxley.