Samoa Joe Talks The History Of Memphis Wrestling & Hypes Tonight’s Smackdown

Samoa Joe recently spoke with Memphis’ NBC affiliate, WMC Action News 5 (transcript via Dominic DeAngelo and Wrestlezone) about tonight’s Smackdown as well as the history of Memphis Wrestling…

On the history of Memphis wrestling: “I think Memphis is kind of, one of – wrestling is ingrained in the local culture here and you were just telling me here that we’re kind of sitting on hallowed ground this being the original studio where a lot of Memphis wrestling went down. And I think we like to come to towns like this, especially leading into bigger shows cause the crowds have a lot more energy. They’re very, very opinionated and usually makes for some wild TV.”

On if you can expect some cliffhangers for tonight: “I’m definitely beating somebody up tonight, so that’s probably the highlight of the evening, but aside from that, tonight, like I said, it’s going to be a night of statements. You’re going to see a lot of people making some big moves tonight and I know I definitely will, so it’ll be pretty fun.”

On being a wrestler in the WWE in comparison to the rest of his career: “I’ve been fortunate enough to work for every major company in our industry, in the world. WWE just kind of being my latest. Obviously when you come to WWE the level of spectacle and production in what we do is far and above anywhere else I worked so it’s kind of cool to be apart of the big show now. Obviously I’ve had a fantastic career leading up to this point so I’m kind of in the bonus.”

On his thoughts on the history of Memphis as a wrestling town: “I think in general when you talk about great wrestling towns in the history of the world I think Memphis kind of shoots up there into the top three if not the top two. And obviously there’s been so much that has gone on here, so many kinds of epic encounters when it comes to our industry and tonight we look to extend that tradition and keep it going.”