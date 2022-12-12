Samoa Joe Tells Title Challengers To ‘Show Up,’ Says He’ll Face Anyone

Samoa Joe is a double champion between AEW and ROH, and he said after ROH Final Battle that he’ll defend them against anyone. The AEW TNT Champion and ROH TV Champion spoke at the post-show media scrum, and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his next opponent: “Anybody can get it, let’s be real clear about this. If you think you’re the guy that is going to come take this from me, show up, I’ll whoop your ass. It don’t matter if it’s Miro, Cody can come back, bring anybody. If you want to come here and take my championship, you’re more than welcome to come. I don’t hunt people. I’m not out here chasing cats. They come chase me. The king sits on the throne, you come to me. That’s how this works and how it’s going to continue to work as long as I hold these championships.”

On getting more comfortable in the ring after his time away from it: “Absolutely. I think another thing that escapes a lot of people’s attention is when I first entered AEW, I was gone for essentially the first three months. We could never really get into a groove, there is time and working cooperations with people, those things were happening and I was busy. Now, I’ve had a good month under my belt here, a month and a half or two at this point, where I’m kind of getting into my flow of things and getting back in there and getting into a nice rhythm, which is a very hard thing to do in this industry when we have limited events scheduled. Anytime I can get in there and get a little bit of time, it ends up sharpening me up. We’re at that point right now.”