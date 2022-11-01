Samoa Joe To Defend ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite

The ROH Television Championship will be on the line on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Samoa Joe will defend his championship against Brian Cage on the show, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

“After weeks of altercations between @ringofhonor World TV Champion @SamoaJoe and #theEmbassy’s @briancagegmsi these two will fight for the title LIVE on Wednesday! ROH World TV Championship Match

Samoa Joe vs Brian Cage

WEDNESDAY NIGHT #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork”

The updated lineup for the show is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Former ROH Champion

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir

* AEW All Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix

* ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* Billy Gunn’s Birthday Bash

* Renee Paquette sitdown interview with Britt Baker and Saraya