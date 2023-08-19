wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Will Be In Action on Tonight’s AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Samoa Joe will be in action on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. In the past two weeks, Joe has squashed another wrestler while calling out CM Punk. Last week, he eventually choked out Punk during the night’s main event. Here is the updated lineup:
* Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage
* Jay White vs. Dalton Castle
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
* Powerhouse Hobbs in action
* Samoa Joe in action
* Ricky Starks addresses his comments from last week
* We’ll hear from FTR
* We’ll hear from Miro
After taking out @CMPunk & sending a very direct message about his intentions, @ringofhonor World TV Champion @SamoaJoe will be in action TONIGHT on #AEWCollision #FightForTheFallen!
Don’t miss Saturday Night #AEWCollision LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT!
🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq… pic.twitter.com/IXTy0fxbne
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2023
