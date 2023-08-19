wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Will Be In Action on Tonight’s AEW Collision

August 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Samoa Joe Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Samoa Joe will be in action on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. In the past two weeks, Joe has squashed another wrestler while calling out CM Punk. Last week, he eventually choked out Punk during the night’s main event. Here is the updated lineup:

* Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage
* Jay White vs. Dalton Castle
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
* Powerhouse Hobbs in action
* Samoa Joe in action
* Ricky Starks addresses his comments from last week
* We’ll hear from FTR
* We’ll hear from Miro

