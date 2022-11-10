Samoa Joe Turns On Wardlow, Attacks Him On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

WarJoe is no more, with Samoa Joe turning on Wardlow during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The ROH World Champion attacked his sometimes tag team partner on Wednesday’s show after Wardlow cut a promo on Powerhouse Hobbs, saying that he would always hold the AEW TNT Championship and would take every other championship in the company to boot. Joe took issue with that and nailed Wardlow with his title before choking him out.

The two have been teaming since September as WarJoe and picked up three wins as a duo.