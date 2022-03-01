Samoa Joe Shares Update On His Free Agent Status, Talks Not Getting To Work With Bron Breakker

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Samoa Joe discussed NXT 2.0 talent he wanted to work with in WWE, his current free agent status, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Samoa Joe on NXT 2.0 talent he wanted to work with in WWE: “Being in the PC at the time with a lot of young talent, working with guys who are there now. I want to put over a few NXT talent here, I think The Creed Brothers are going to be amazing. I think you know, Solo Sikoa. He has the family behind him, I think he’s going to be an amazing cat. I could go on and on. I think the world of a lot of the NXT 2.0 talent over there, I think young Bron Breakker is going to be amazing. I was disappointed I didn’t get to work with him a little bit more before he’s going to make his eventual rise to the top. Because, once again, it’s in the genes, and he knows what’s up.”

On his current free agent status: “For my future, we are training, we are ready. Honestly, I am not on paper with anybody anywhere. We haven’t signed anything, we are just kind of exploring our options. I am taking a little time personally just to be with the family and sure up some things home side.”