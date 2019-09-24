Samoa Joe Says Vince McMahon ‘Vehemently Opposed’ Him Joining WWE in the Past, Says They Have a ‘Great Relationship’ Now

– Fightful recently interviewed WWE Superstar Samoa Joe, who talked about joining WWE and how Vince McMahon wasn’t interested in having him join the company. Samoa Joe revealed in the interview that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon used to be vehemently opposed to Joe entering the company. However, they have a “great relationship” now according to Joe. Below are some highlights from Fightful.

Samoa Joe on WWE bringing him in for NXT: “I expected it, but that’s just more personal motivation type stuff. But in reality, it’s been par for the course for me. Everywhere that I’ve gone—ROH I remember walking into and Gabe Sapolsky telling me, “listen, we can’t afford to fly you in from California, you’ll never work here again, but thanks for coming tonight,” and shortly afterwards ‘Hey, you’re working every show from here until forever.’ TNA was very much the same thing, ‘Hey you’re an internet guy. We don’t have television. We’re gonna bring you in and I don’t know what we’ll use for you afterwards.’ Then obviously that went well. And it was the same thing here. I’ve never had a nice entry into a company, nobody’s ever said , ‘Oh, man, we can’t wait to have you here.’ It’s like I show up and they’re like ‘Oh, why didn’t we hire you sooner?’ And, I mean, there’s some satisfaction in that. But that’s been par for the course my entire career.”

Joe on how Vince McMahon used to be opposed to him in WWE: “Oh, there were tons here for years. Years. Vince vehemently opposed me being in WWE. He didn’t know me, wasn’t familiar with me. And now we have a great relationship, everything’s working fine.I think he just realize he already bought it, so he might as well use it. No, like I said, with every partner I’ve ever worked with it’s about time and understanding. And we’ve had some time and we’ve had some understanding. It’s working out pretty well.”