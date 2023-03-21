wrestling / News
Samoa Joe vs. Cheeseburger TV Title Match, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– Ring of Honor has announced several more matchups for this week’s edition of ROH Honor Club TV. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH World TV title against Cheeseburger. Also, Brian Cage faces Tony Deppen, plus more. You can see the updated lineup below:
* Skye Blue vs. Lady Frost
* Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese
* Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven
* Shane Taylor vs. Silas Young
* Aussie Open vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Jeeves Kay, Ari Daivari & Slim J vs. Blake Christian, Metalik & AR Fox
* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen
* RUSH & Dralistico vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams
* World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Cheeseburger
The new episode of ROH TV debuts on Thursday, March 23.
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV THURSDAY at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl
– @BillieStarkz vs. @MirandaAlize_
– @Mascaradorada24, @_BlakeChristian, & @ARealFoxx vs. @isThatVsK, @tadpoleslimjlickem & @ariyadaivari
– @briancagegmsi vs. @Tony_Deppen
– @lastrealmanROH vs. @shane216taylor pic.twitter.com/W6LBoCeXVX
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 21, 2023
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV THIS THURSDAY at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN@CheeseburgerROH has answered the call as he steps up to challenge @SamoaJoe for his #ROH World TV championship! pic.twitter.com/uHezek0XpN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 21, 2023