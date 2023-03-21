– Ring of Honor has announced several more matchups for this week’s edition of ROH Honor Club TV. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH World TV title against Cheeseburger. Also, Brian Cage faces Tony Deppen, plus more. You can see the updated lineup below:

* Skye Blue vs. Lady Frost

* Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese

* Darius Martin vs. Matt Taven

* Shane Taylor vs. Silas Young

* Aussie Open vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Jeeves Kay, Ari Daivari & Slim J vs. Blake Christian, Metalik & AR Fox

* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

* RUSH & Dralistico vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams

* World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Cheeseburger

The new episode of ROH TV debuts on Thursday, March 23.