Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk Preview for AEW Collision Looks Back at ROH Trilogy

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk Samoa Joe ROH Image Credit: ROH

– Samoa Joe faces CM Punk in the main event of this weekend’s AEW Collision. Joe will face Punk in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. AEW released a new preview for Saturday’s main event, featuring footage of their past trilogy of classic matches in ROH. You can check out that preview clip below.

This weekend’s AEW Collision is being held at the Brandt Centre in Regina, SK. The event will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.

