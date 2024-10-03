Classic Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi Match To Air On ROH TV, Show To Air An Hour Later

ROH TV is airing a throwback match between Samoa Joe and Kenta Kobashi on tonight’s episode, which will be delayed an hour. ROH announced on Thursday that tonight’s episode will air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT instead of the usual 7 PM/4 PM and will feature Joe and Kobashi’s 2005 match. The match will feature Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman doing new commentary.

The updated card for the show is as follows:

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Matt Taven.

* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Premier Athletes

* The Outrunners vs. The Infantry

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA

* Anthony Henry & BEEF vs. TBA

* Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi

On October 1st 2005, Kenta Kobashi & Samoa Joe went to WAR! @IanRiccaboni & @CapriceColeman take a walk down memory lane as they revisit an #ROH classic! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 8/7c pic.twitter.com/wf3QHLj1bJ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 3, 2024