Classic Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi Match To Air On ROH TV, Show To Air An Hour Later

October 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 10-3-24 Image Credit: ROH

ROH TV is airing a throwback match between Samoa Joe and Kenta Kobashi on tonight’s episode, which will be delayed an hour. ROH announced on Thursday that tonight’s episode will air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT instead of the usual 7 PM/4 PM and will feature Joe and Kobashi’s 2005 match. The match will feature Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman doing new commentary.

The updated card for the show is as follows:

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Matt Taven.
* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Premier Athletes
* The Outrunners vs. The Infantry
* Nyla Rose vs. TBA
* Anthony Henry & BEEF vs. TBA
* Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

