Samoa Joe vs. Matt Sydal TV Title Match Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

June 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH 6-15-23 - Samoa Joe vs. Matt Sydal Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor has announced an 11-match lineup for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Samoa Joe will defend his ROH World TV title against Matt Sydal, plus The Embassy defend the Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Here’s the full lineup:

* ROH World TV Title Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Matt Sydal
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match : The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona w/ Prince Nana) (c) vs. AR Fox, Action Andretti & Darius Martin
* ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Trish Adora
* The DKC vs. Daniel Garcia
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Stu Grayson & The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent)
* Diamante vs. Teal Piper
* Iron Savages (Bear & Boulder) vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
* Mark Briscoe vs. Anthony Henry
* Tony Nese vs. Serpentico
* Nick Comoroto vs. Deimos
* Miranda Alize vs. Notorious Mimi

