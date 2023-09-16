Samoa Joe vs. MJF Reportedly Planned For Some Time In AEW, If CM Punk Was Involved

With CM Punk claiming he was the ‘Real’ World Champion during his time in AEW, that led some to believe a match with MJF was being planned. However, at All Out after Punk was fired, a match between MJF and Samoa Joe was set up. This caused speculation that Joe was a replacement for Punk, similar to how Bryan Danielson replaced Punk in a feud with Ricky Starks.

Fightful Select reports that Joe’s plans were already in place and his feud with MJF was set some time in advance. In spite of the ‘real’ world title, there were no immediate plans for Punk vs. MJF prior to Punk’s firing.