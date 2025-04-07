Samoa Joe Says His Walkaway ‘Nope’ Spot Started Out As A Gag

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet (via Fightful), Samoa Joe spoke about his infamous ‘nope’ spot, in which he walks away from a wrestler’s dive, and how it came to be. He noted that it started out as a gag.

He said: “Well, it started out as a gag, and it was a house show gag where I’d work Christopher Daniels and at some point I would call a cross body or something and I’d walk away from it. And Chris, to his credit, every time I did it, as he’s diving here he’s like, you son of a bitch, you dirty bastard, he would always like cursed little phrase at me as he fell to his doom. So it kind of started out as that, and then I remember I did it to him, and then him and AJ [Styles] began requesting it on people, like, Oh, you got to get him with the walk away today. Come on, dude, it’ll be hilarious. You got to get him with it. So then it became kind of a bit when I started showing up on TV.“