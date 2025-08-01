Samoa Joe Says His Famous ‘Walkaway’ Spot Started as a Rib

– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, Samoa Joe discussed his famous “Walkaway” spot or “Nope” spot in his matches, where he will just casually walk away from an air attack by his opponent. Joe revealed that it originally started as a rib, but other wrestlers started requesting it so much that he won’t even do it anymore.

Samoa Joe stated on his Walkaway spot (via Fightful), “It started out as a rib, and then guys started requesting it because they just liked it. I think it gets requested by people more that I won’t actually do it now [laughs].” He continued, “Everyone has an idea on how to riff on it. It started as a rib, but now I guess it’s a thing.”

Samoa Joe is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps, in AEW. He got taken out by The Death Riders last month at AEW All In Texas, allowing him some time off to promote Twisted Metal Season 2. Joe returns as Sweet Tooth in Season 2. The first three episodes are streaming now on Peacock.