Samoa Joe Wants a Match With Undertaker, Talks Feuds With AJ Styles

Samoa Joe spoke with SPORTbible for a new interview and discussed his wish for a match against the Undertaker and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below from the interview:

On wanting a match with Undertaker: “Absolutely. You know, I think the things that especially now that I appreciate about ‘Taker’s work are much more on display now than they probably ever have been. And yeah, I would be down to get down with ‘Taker, whether it would be now or whenever in the future.”

On his feuds with AJ Styles: “Oh, it was great [to have the rivalry in WWE]. I mean, any time you get in the ring with AJ — any time I have throughout my career — usually great things happen. And it’s a testament to him and his ability. It was nothing new for us, we knew it was bound to happen, we’ve kind of been intertwined throughout the breadth of our careers, so us managing to see each other across the ring was no surprise [laughs].”

On Kurt Angle: “[He’s] one of the best cardio-fit guys I’ve ever been in the ring with, period.”