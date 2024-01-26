Samoa Joe Weighs In On Potential Opponents, Says He Wants ‘Excellent Challengers’

Samoa Joe doesn’t care who he defends the AEW World Championship against, as long as they’re “excellent challengers.” Joe recently spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview and was asked whether he had a preference regarding who he would like to defend the title against. He noted that he doesn’t as long as the people selected to face him pick challengers who don’t “suck.”

“No, man, here’s how it works,” Joe said (per Fightful). “This is why we’ve established this new protocol. This is why we brought back in the committee to handle these things. It’s because — listen, I’m the type of person that can’t have things that are not excellent around me. So if you have not excellent challengers around me, that just dulls the shine on my championship. Why would I want to waste time with that?”

He continued, “So with the committee, you have to show up, you have to produce results and actually be excellent to be in my presence. As long as we keep that protocol in effect, I think we’re giving the very best to the fans of AEW because I can’t stand when people suck. It is the worst thing ever, having people that suck in my vicinity. It sucks the energy out of me, just watching their un-excellence just ruin my day. So as long as we keep the sucky people as far away from the vicinity of me, the champion, the epitome of excellence, then I think everything will work out great.”

Joe defended his title against HOOK on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.