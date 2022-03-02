Samoa Joe Wants Homicide Inducted Into ROH Hall of Fame

In an interview with Fightful, Samoa Joe spoke about being inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame and his hope that Homicide will go in as part of the next class. Joe was part of the inaugural class of inductees along with the Briscoes, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. Here are highlights:

On how ROH has honored him: “I liked it all. When it comes to things, especially being put in a Hall of Fame, accolades being bestowed upon you by others, it’s their memories that have created this person they enjoy so much. I’m not too picky. Whatever work people enjoyed and they put on it, I’m very happy with the decisions they made.”

On the other inductees: “As for my fellow inductees, I agree with all of them 120%. All of them were there in the company’s infancy and held Ring of Honor together in tough times and helped the company flourish. The only snub that I’m concerned with, I’m not overly critical, you can only put so many people, is Homicide. When you talk about the early days of Ring of Honor, guys that held the locker room together, that were consistently put upon to main event, if I wasn’t as champion, or put upon to spice things up, our workhorse, Homicide was one of those guys. Other than that, I thought it was a great first class and I look forward to seeing Homicide in the second class.”