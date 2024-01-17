Samoa Joe Was Not Bothered by Lack of a Celebration Following His Title Win

– AEW World Champion Samoa Joe spoke to The New York Post ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, where he will defend his title against Hook. Joe discussed tonight’s title matchup, winning the world title last month at AEW Worlds End, and more. Below are some highlights from the NY Post:

On what can be expected of his title reign: “I think that’s the exact approach. This is gonna be a championship reign froth with a lot of first-time matchups, a lot of fresh blood out there that I haven’t been in the ring with, that a lot of questions remain on how they would do in the bounds of the ring with me.”

On his past experience interacting with Hook: “I’ve met Hook several times throughout his lifetime, just knowing his father and their family connection and being kept apprised of all his athletic exploits [in lacrosse] as he grew up because he’s a very proud pop and he’s gonna talk about the accomplishments his son has and they’ve been quite impressive. Now, he’s stepping into the world of wrestling trying to make those same accolades and he feels this is his path to do so. It won’t be, but you got to admire the moxie.”

His thoughts on Swerve Strickland: “I think you are watching an athlete come into his own. It’s exactly as it’s described. It’s somebody who has finally found comfort in their own skin, has found a successful formula and getting to expand upon it and exploit it. That’s what you get with Swerve. He’s been a student of the game for a while. Maybe he wasn’t given the best opportunities but he’s come to AEW and he’s crafted his own opportunity. He’s crafted a nice little edge around him to help ensure those opportunities. I’ll never fault a guy for making better for himself.”

Samoa Joe on not getting a celebration after his title win due to The Devil reveal: “No, because I’m not a child. I’m the world champion. Oh, would you like me to go out and celebrate and go kiss a child maybe go run around in the bleachers? Is that what everybody missed? Was there supposed to be confetti and a big fireworks show and I high-five a bald eagle who is flying across in an F-14 jet? What soft-ass sorry stuff. The champion walked out of the building with the championship. That’s all you need to know. Unless that’s hard to comprehend. If it is, I’m sorry. I feel bad for y’all.”

Samoa Joe faces Hook for the AEW World Championship tonight on Dynamite. The show is being held at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.