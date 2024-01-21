Samoa Joe On What It Means To Be AEW World Champion, Beating MJF

Samoa Joe won the AEW World Championship from MJF at Worlds End, and he recently talked about what it means to him to have won the title. Joe touched on the topic in his interview with ESPN and you can see highlights below:

On what it means to be AEW World Champion: “It’s to be the standard bearer of one of the most exciting companies in the industry right now. I’ve said this several times. AEW is a touchstone for the world of wrestling. We don’t limit ourselves to a small, little corner of the wrestling universe. We will go out there. We will fight your champions from any other promotion. And this provides a unique opportunity for me to expand on that championship legacy.”

On winning the title from MJF: “To his credit, you go out there, and it’s ‘go’ time despite all the physical shortcomings he had going into that match. He knew he had to go out there and perform, and he gave it his best go. You can’t think your way around many of these things at this level. Guys have to go out there and grin and bear it, and credit to Max. He was one of those individuals on that night.”