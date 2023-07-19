Samoa Joe Explains Why His Feud With CM Punk Has Such Lasting Appeal

Samoa Joe and CM Punk have feuded on and off since nearly the beginning of their careers, and Joe recently weighed in on the feud. The two AEW stars faced off on AEW Collision a couple weeks ago to renew their long-standing rivalry. Joe spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and was asked why his rivalry with Punk has had such a long-term appeal.

“I think it speaks generally to just how much people enjoy me punching Punk in the face,” Joe said (per Fightful). “It’s kind of the overwhelming motivation for most people to tune into the match. I just have a real good habit of smashing it, a lot of different angles. I give you a lot of different looks. Most people only give you one or two looks. I’ll go for the jaw, I’ll go for the temple, I’ll lump him up.”

He continuued, “I think kind of based on that, really, is where it kind of boils down to. He has a very punchable face, and I’m very good at punching it. You put those two massive dynamic things together, people are bound to want to tune in and see what’s gonna happen.”