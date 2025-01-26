wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Wins His AEW Return Match at Collision

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Samoa Joe AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Samoa Joe made his in-ring return at tonight’s Homecoming episode of AEW Collision, defeating Nick Wayne. Joe has been out of action for months in AEW and returned earlier this month on Dynamite. While Christian Cage and Kip Sabian attempted to help Wayne, the odds were evened with the help of HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.

