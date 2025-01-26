wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Wins His AEW Return Match at Collision
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
Samoa Joe made his in-ring return at tonight’s Homecoming episode of AEW Collision, defeating Nick Wayne. Joe has been out of action for months in AEW and returned earlier this month on Dynamite. While Christian Cage and Kip Sabian attempted to help Wayne, the odds were evened with the help of HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.
Have a seat! @SamoaJoe #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/vl8gVzY4tX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) January 26, 2025
Samoa Joe strikes with PURPOSE!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@SamoaJoe | @thenickwayne | @Christian4Peeps | @TheKipSabian | @MotherAEW | @K_Shibata2022 | @730hook pic.twitter.com/mGMPWwDeBV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Goldberg Was Originally Going To Be in Four Horsemen In 1998
- More On Hulk Hogan Not Appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Malakai Black Reportedly Officially Done With AEW, Note on Current Availability (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rob Van Dam Says He Enjoyed His Run As ECW TV Champion More Than WWE Champion