Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.

Joe ends Wardlow’s reign as champion at 137 days. Wardlow won it on July 6. Joe has also been the ROH TV champion since April 13, holding it for 221 days.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.

