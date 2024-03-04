wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Retains World Championship In Triple Threat Match At AEW Revolution
Samoa Joe survived Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page to retain his AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. Joe defeated Strickland and Page on Sunday’s PPV to retain his title, taking out Strickland with a half-and-half suplex before applying the Coquina Clutch to Page. Strickland tried to get up to make the save, but Page tapped out to give Joe the win.
Joe’s AEW World Championship reign stands at 65 days. He won the championship from MJF at AEW Worlds End.
You can see pics from the match below, and our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
