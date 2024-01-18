Samoa Joe On Which Wrestlers He’s Faced Hit The Hardest

In an interview with Bleacher Report (via Wrestling Inc), Samoa Joe revealed which wrestlers hit the hardest out of all the people he’s been in the ring with. The list includes Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, Wardlow, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

He said: “The list is a Mount Rushmore of some of the most dangerous people in the world. You’re going to start from [Kenta] Kobashi to [Mitsuharu] Misawa … young Wardlow. He hits like a truck.” Joe also mentioned a few WWE names that have hit him extremely hard: “Brock Lesnar hits like a truck. Roman Reigns hits like a truck. There’s tons of people around the sphere of wrestling who all hit hard, and I’ve felt all that power, but they don’t hit as hard as me.“