– ROH Owner Tony Khan has announced a new matchup for next week’s ROH on Honor Club TV. ROH TV Champ Samoa Joe will team with NJPW TV Champ Zack Sabre Jr. against Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

Daniels and Sydal are teaming once again in ROH. The two previously held the ROH Tag Team Titles together after beating The King of Wrestling back 2006. The new episode debuts on Thursday, May 25 at WatchROH.com.