Samoan Street Fight Set For Tomorrow’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a Samoan Street Fight for tomorrow’s Smackdown, with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teaming up against Sheamus and Baron Corbin.

The Bloodline will be back at it as Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battle Sheamus & King Corbin in a Samoan Street Fight this Friday on SmackDown.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, the rematch has been set as Reigns & Uso will once again team up before their Universal Championship showdown at WWE Clash of Champions.

The Superstar cousins united last week against The Celtic Warrior & Corbin with Uso doing much of the heavy lifting. Uso showed grit in fighting off the attacks of both towering Superstars as The Big Dog laid in wait backstage. Reigns’ music helped slow down the onslaught from Sheamus & Corbin, as The Big Dog’s entrance allowed Uso to regroup.

A high-flying splash from Uso on Sheamus all but sealed the victory, but the Universal Champion cunningly tagged himself in to provide the exclamation point. Reigns then delivered a punishing Spear to The Celtic Warrior to secure the win. It wasn’t all smiles after the triumph, as the two cousins traded tenses glares while Uso attempted to raise their hands in victory.

Will Reigns use the help of Uso to “Wreck Everyone and Leave” once again? Or will Sheamus & King Corbin be able to capitalize on any friction lingering between the cousins?