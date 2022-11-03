wrestling / News

Samu Anoa’i Believes WWE Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Happen

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Roman Reigns Dwayne Johnson WWE Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu, aka Lance Anoai, the cousin of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, discussed a potential dream match at WrestleMania 39 between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Reigns.

Samu stated on the dream Rock vs. Roman Reigns matchup, “That rumor or that dream match or whatever you want to call it has been in the ears of everybody for a long time. Whether it will come to [fruition] or not, who knows but knowing WWE, they’ll probably do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

On who he would pick for the potential matchup, Samu added, “I would pick Roman. I feel that he has the youth, the strength, and the time to dedicate to fans of the wrestling federation.”

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for April 1-2, 2023. The event will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

article topics :

Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Wrestlemania 39, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

