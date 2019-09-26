Samu Anoa’i Undergoing Liver Transplant Today

– Samu Anoa’i, perhaps best known for his WWE run as part of the Headshrinkers, is set to undergo a liver transplant today. PWInsider reports that Anoa’i is underdoing the surgery in today in Philadelphia.

WWE and wXw co-hosted a charity show in May to benefit Anoa’i in his battle for cancer. On behalf for 411, our best wishes to Sami and hopes for a full and quick recovery.