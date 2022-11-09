– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Anoa’i family member Samu discussed Sami Zayn becoming an honorary member of The Bloodline and more. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Samu on The Bloodline needing to watch out for Sami Zayn: “They’ve gotta keep their eye on that Sami Zay. I don’t trust many people, but outsiders, especially when they come in trying to kiss someone’s butt (…) But I have faith in The Bloodline. They’re holding down the fort pretty good. I don’t think anything’s crumbling yet, Bill.”

On Zayn trying to brainwash Solo Sikoa: “Surprised? No, we’ve brought many people in before down the road, not just with this faction, but we had Buddy Roberts as well, so we had always brought in somebody. The Sami Zayn guy, he’s going after Solo because he’s new. He’s young coming into the game and he probably thinks that he’s the easiest one to brainwash.”