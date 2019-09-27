wrestling / News

Samu Undergoes Successful Liver Transplant

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samu Anoa'i

– Samu Anoa’i’s liver transplant was a success, according to his son. MLW’s Lance Anoa’i gave an update on Twitter on his father’s behalf, noting that the surgery that was reported yesterday took 13 and a half hours, but was a success.

Anoa’i posted:

WWE and wXw co-hosted a charity show in May to benefit Anoa’i in his battle against stage four liver cancer. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Samu as he recovers from surgery.

