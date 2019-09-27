Samu Undergoes Successful Liver Transplant

– Samu Anoa’i’s liver transplant was a success, according to his son. MLW’s Lance Anoa’i gave an update on Twitter on his father’s behalf, noting that the surgery that was reported yesterday took 13 and a half hours, but was a success.

Anoa’i posted:

So after about a 13 1/2 hour liver transplant surgery my dad went thru, the DR. Was very pleased how the surgery went! My dad is in tons of pain! But I personally wanted to come on here and say thank you for all the wishes and prayers! His journey to recovery is just beginning!! — Lance Anoa'i (@lanceanoai) September 27, 2019

WWE and wXw co-hosted a charity show in May to benefit Anoa’i in his battle against stage four liver cancer. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Samu as he recovers from surgery.