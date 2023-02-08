Samu Wants Lance Anoa’i To Join The Bloodline

In an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Samu spoke about the success of The Bloodline and named one family member he hopes will join the faction. Lance Anoa’i, who is currently in MLW, is someone Samu hopes will be a part of the story one day. Lance is Samu’s son.

He said: “I’m just proud to be able to watch these kids do their thing. I’m hoping one day they’ll smarten up and put my on in there too, Lance. He’s been busting his ass, he’s been in the ring since he was five years old. Everyone’s got their turn. He’s still in the shadows, waiting for his turn.“